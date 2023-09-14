Vista.ai Names Steve Cashman to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista.ai, a pioneer in AI-assisted MRI solutions, today announced it has named Steve Cashman to its Board of Directors. The announcement comes at a time where the company is seeing significant adoption of its products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors," said Juan Santos, Vista.ai's CEO. "Steve is a seasoned executive in the healthcare AI automation space. His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this market will be invaluable in helping us grow our sales and innovate our products."

Steve Cashman is an entrepreneur with deep experience in healthcare and has a track record of delivering exceptional results. He is passionate about technology's ability to transform the patient's experience and access to healthcare. He brings simple values and a commonsense approach to building winning teams, creating a client-first culture, and driving innovation that transforms the market.

Most recently he led development and commercialization of the industry's first AI-powered ultrasound platform as President & CEO of Caption Health, acquired by GE Healthcare.

Prior to leading Caption Health, Steve was CCO at InTouch Health (acquired by Teladoc), where he oversaw domestic and global growth, as well as product, marketing, customer service, and clinical services. He is actively engaged in the business startup community, is an angel investor, and is on the Board of Stowe Mission.

"Vista.ai's recent successes in partnering with the world's most renowned cardiology centers is truly impressive," said Steve. "By automating and speeding up these complex cardiac MRI exams, while delivering consistent and accurate images, Vista.ai is bringing this lifesaving diagnostic technology to all. I am committed to working with Vista.ai to make their vision a reality and help ensure that everyone has access to this technology."

About Vista.ai

Vista.ai is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer clinicians an easy, cost-effective and less stressful way to conduct MRI studies. The company's FDA 510(k) cleared One Click MRI™ software-only solution automates and dramatically simplifies a CMR exam, enabling a hospital to obtain greater scanner throughput or get a CMR program off the ground cost-effectively. One Click MRI is available for use on Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare MRI scanners. For more information, please visit www.vista.ai.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Vista.ai