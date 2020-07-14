VistaChain™ V1.0 by Highview Achieves SAP Certification through the "Co-Innovated with SAP®" Program

The " Co-Innovated with SAP " program is designed to help partners through the development lifecycle that culminates in an SAP-certified and tested solution against SAP product standards. It is an end-to-end program of guided services offered by the SAP Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services organization that helps partners take their products to market in alignment with other SAP teams (product management, solution management, development and field), thereby providing the guidance and support to help ensure a competitive solution in the marketplace.

"The innovation of our VistaChain V1.0 solution resulted in many wins as we worked closely and exclusively with the outstanding SAP Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services team to achieve SAP certification for our product. We are thrilled to have developed blockchain-enabled solutions to offer simple, transparent B2B transactions for vendors and suppliers. This innovation should improve user experience on all fronts," says Mike Kersels, Highview founder and CEO.

VistaChain V1.0 is poised to be the industry-agnostic connective tissue between vendors and suppliers for B2B transactions. As an SAP partner and trusted third party for business partners Highview Solutions has been providing B2B Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions to its customers since 2019.

The SAP Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services organization has certified that VistaChain V1.0 by Highview Solutions integrates with Hyperledger Fabric service on SAP Cloud Platform, where business documents exchanged between customers and trading partners are stored in the cloud.

As a managed service offering VistaChain provides full visibility and transparency to the data of exchanged business documents, reduces time spent on reconciliation and helps to eliminate disputes between business partners.

About Highview Solutions, Inc.

Highview Solutions, Inc. offers B2B Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions. VistaChain V1.0™, the company's simple blockchain-powered B2B solution, fully manages critical business data and was recently SAP certified through the "Co-innovated with SAP" program. Highview Solutions is recognized by SAP and leading system integrators as a subject matter expert and recommended choice for customers requiring innovative B2B solutions. For more information on Highview visit https://hellohighview.com.

