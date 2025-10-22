Vistage Acquires Smart Business Network, Expanding Resources for CEOs Navigating Transactions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistage , the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization, today announced its acquisition of Smart Business Network (SBN), a Cleveland, Ohio-based company that has served the business community for more than 35 years through its Smart Business publications and events, including the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference.

This acquisition enhances Vistage's ability to support members as they navigate complex business transactions, giving CEOs and business owners another resource to achieve better outcomes when buying, selling, or financing their companies.

"SBN's Dealmakers events and editorial content provide a powerful platform for connecting leaders during one of the most important phases of their business journey," said Vistage CEO Sam Reese. "Together, we'll help Vistage members access insights and connections when contemplating a transaction. This acquisition strengthens Vistage's presence in local communities nationwide and reflects our shared belief that CEOs make better decisions when they come together. It's an exciting step forward in realizing Vistage's vision of being the world's most trusted resource for CEOs of small and midsize businesses, helping them make better decisions, become better leaders, and deliver better outcomes."

Founded in 1989, SBN has built a trusted reputation for helping business leaders network and learn from each other through content and in-person events. The company's Smart Business Dealmakers conferences, held in 20 U.S. markets, are essential gatherings for middle-market CEOs, investors and advisors involved in mergers, acquisitions and capital strategies.

"For more than 35 years, SBN has built a strong foundation rooted in relationships and community," said Fred Koury, the company's Co-founder, President & CEO. "Over that time, we've developed a strong track record of understanding middle-market executives and providing them with the insights, advice and strategies to be successful. Joining forces with Vistage will allow us to strengthen our commitment to these leaders."

After dedicating himself to building SBN over 35 years, Fred will stay on to guide the transition to Lee Koury, who is stepping into the role of SBN's Managing Director.

"SBN has worked closely with Vistage Chairs and members over the years," Lee Koury added. "We have long admired Vistage's commitment to helping leaders grow and succeed. Looking ahead, this is a great strategic opportunity to help us reach even more CEOs."

About Vistage

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've helped CEOs, business owners, and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching. Today, more than 45,000 members in 40 countries rely on Vistage to make better decisions that achieve better results for their companies, families, and communities. Learn more at vistage.com.

About Smart Business Network

Smart Business Network is a media and events company dedicated to inspiring and informing business leaders. Through Smart Business magazines and the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference series, Smart Business has been helping entrepreneurs and executives share their success stories, connect with peers, and grow their companies for more than three decades.

