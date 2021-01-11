Vistage Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified ™. Certification is a significant achievement and recognizes an environment that fuels Vistage's ability to help business leaders learn and make better decisions.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The company's rigorous data-driven For All methodology uses validated employee feedback to confirm at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience. Vistage's assessment revealed that 88 percent of employees say it is a great place to work, and 93 percent of Vistage employees are proud to tell others they work at Vistage.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Sam Reese, CEO at Vistage. "Our employees are singularly focused on providing support for Vistage Chairs and resources for thousands of high-integrity business leaders, so they can make great decisions that benefit their companies, families and communities. The commitment and caring from our employees, along with our culture of respect and trust in how we work, and the difference we are making together as a team feeds into our collective experience at work."

"We congratulate Vistage on achieving certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Since 1992, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, the company's culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company's unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything the company does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage member companies grow 2.2 times faster than average small and midsize U.S. businesses, according to a 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com .

