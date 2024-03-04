Vistage makes key acquisition in Australia and New Zealand to set the stage for CEO peer advisory expansion

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vistage announced it has acquired its licensee, TEC Australia and New Zealand, to build upon the growth of CEO peer advisory in the region. Since 1957, Vistage has been bringing together groups of high-performing CEOs through a proven leadership experience that delivers results both personally and professionally. When leaders come together in their confidential Vistage private advisory board meetings, they gain the perspective, clarity and support to help them become better leaders and accelerate their company's growth. In addition, more than 45,000 Vistage members worldwide also have access to expert speakers, personalized coaching sessions, and international networking. Under the guidance of their Chair – an accomplished executive coach dedicated to helping others grow – members come together to share expertise, challenge one another to think critically and arrive at better decisions.

Vistage was originally founded in the United States in 1957 under the name The Executive Committee (TEC). In 1986, Dr. Phil Meddings founded TEC Australia in Sydney. Since then, the business has grown into a community of more than 1,000 members and over 60 Chairs.

Stephanie Christopher will continue in her leadership role as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand. She said, "I am proud of the thriving community we have created in Australia and New Zealand over the past four decades, and how we have brought to life our shared vision of helping leaders to make better decisions and deliver better outcomes. We look forward to building upon that momentum as we continue to offer peer advisory groups to more leaders in Australia and New Zealand."

Rob Ristagno, Vistage's President of International Operations said, "We are grateful for the strong foundation the team has built over the past four decades in Australia and New Zealand. They have established an extraordinary community of passionate Chairs committed to Vistage's purpose of helping high-integrity leaders make great decisions that benefit their companies, families and communities. We look forward to collaborating with Stephanie to continue to deliver the best model for how leaders learn throughout Australia and New Zealand."

If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Australia or New Zealand, visit https://tec.com.au/ or https://www.tecnz.co.nz/ .

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

