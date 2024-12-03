Vistage recognizes Global Medical Virtual Assistants CEO, Beth Lachance, with a 2024 Impact Award

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Virtual Assistants CEO, Beth Lachance, has been named the recipient of a 2024 Impact Award by Vistage , the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Impact Award recognizes the remarkable development and achievement of trailblazing leaders. From business growth to leadership development, dedicated leaders reach significant heights within their first years as Vistage members, with lasting impact on their company, peers and community.

Beth Lachance, CEO of Global Medical Virtual Assistants, proudly accepts the prestigious Vistage Impact CEO Award alongside Vistage Chair Julianne Roth Vistage Worldwide Logo

Beth Lachance is recognized for her dynamic leadership of Global Medical Virtual Assistants, where she combines over 22 years of corporate experience in Surgical Device, Pharmaceutical, and Specialty Pharmacy Industries with a hands-on approach to business operations. Under her guidance, the company has achieved extensive and sustainable growth, establishing itself as a leader in virtual medical support services. Beth's strategic vision and commitment to operational excellence continue to propel the company forward, making significant strides in the healthcare industry.

"Big congratulations to Beth for winning the Vistage Impact Award! Her leadership and growth have been nothing short of inspiring. From driving her business forward to helping our new members find their stride, Beth's impact is felt everywhere—in her company, our Vistage group, and out in the community. She's truly making a difference, and we're lucky to have her. Well done, Beth!" said Julianne Roth, Beth Lachance's Vistage Chair.

Since founding Global Medical Virtual Assistants, Lachance has spearheaded the company's evolution into a premier provider of highly skilled Medical Virtual Assistants (MVAs) who deliver essential administrative support to medical practices nationwide. Her leadership has helped medical practices across the country resolve staffing challenges, reduce operational inefficiencies, and ultimately improve patient care.

Commenting on the award, Beth Lachance said, "It's an honor to be recognized by Vistage for this award. Our team at Global Medical Virtual Assistants is dedicated to transforming the way medical practices operate by providing unparalleled virtual staffing solutions. I'm proud of the strides we've made in helping healthcare providers enhance their workflows and focus on what truly matters—providing excellent patient care."

The Vistage Impact Award reflects Lachance's dedication to leadership and growth, as well as her ability to create significant, measurable impacts on her business and the broader healthcare community.

About Global Medical Virtual Assistants:

Global Medical Virtual Assistants is the premier provider of cost-effective, highly trained Medical Virtual Assistants for medical practices across the United States. The company helps healthcare providers streamline administrative tasks such as insurance verification, patient billing, and prior authorization, enabling them to focus on patient care. Global Medical Virtual Assistants also offers Virtual Medical Managers (VMMs) to ensure quality oversight and productivity. Under the leadership of CEO Beth Lachance, the company continues to transform the way medical practices operate through innovative staffing solutions.

For more information on Global Medical Virtual Assistants, visit globalmedicalva.com

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com .

