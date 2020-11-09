VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that senior management will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day, a virtual event focused on both established and emerging companies in the neurological and immunological disease spaces, as well as salient thematic topics of interest to investors, taking place on Monday, November 16, 2020.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing differentiated new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated mechanism of action, an exceptional safety profile in all studies to date, and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" concerning VistaGen's future expectations, plans and prospects. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: development and approval of one or more of the Company's drug candidates may not be achieved in any market, and, if approved, may not be differentiated from the standard of care; the FDA and other regulatory authorities may decide that the results of one or more of the Company's development programs are not sufficient for regulatory approval; development of the Company's drug candidates may not be successful in any indication; success in nonclinical studies or in earlier-stage clinical studies may not be repeated or observed in future studies; and other adverse events or market conditions may be encountered, at any stage of development, that negatively impact further development, including entry of competitive products or other technical and unexpected hurdles in the development, manufacture and commercialization of the Company's drug candidates. Additional risks are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in VistaGen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and in its subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE VistaGen Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.vistagen.com

