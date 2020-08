VistaGen Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference to be held September 1-4, 2020.

VistaGen's Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PDT. This presentation will be webcast live, and all investors are welcome to watch by registering at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36581

VistaGen's conference profile can be viewed at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/VTGN

About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines with potential to go beyond the standard of care for anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated mechanism of action, an exceptional safety profile in all clinical studies to date, and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into the preeminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes, and is the first event accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" concerning VistaGen's future expectations, plans and prospects regarding its drug candidates. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: development and approval of one or more of the Company's drug candidates may not be achieved in any market, and, if approved, may not be differentiated from the standard of care; the FDA and other regulatory authorities may decide that the results of one or more of the Company's development programs are not sufficient for regulatory approval; development of the Company's drug candidates may not be successful in any indication; success in nonclinical studies or in earlier-stage clinical studies may not be repeated or observed in future studies; and other adverse events or market conditions may be encountered, at any stage of development, that negatively impact further development, including entry of competitive products or other technical and unexpected hurdles in the development, manufacture and commercialization of the Company's drug candidates. Additional risks are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in VistaGen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

