VISTAJET LAUNCHES THE SLEEP PROGRAM -- A SCIENCE-BACKED APPROACH TO REST AND RECOVERY AT ALTITUDE AND AT DESTINATION

Developed in collaboration with longevity and health expert Peter Attia, MD — Founder of Early Medical, bestselling author and host of The Drive podcast — alongside VistaJet's in-house nutritionist and a team of specially trained Cabin Hosts, the program translates leading sleep science into an in-flight environment that supports recovery, mental sharpness and long-term wellbeing.

The VistaJet Sleep program integrates evidence-based circadian management, light control and nutrition protocols into every stage of the journey. Each element is designed to help Members arrive at destination refreshed, balanced and ready to perform — regardless of who is traveling and for what purpose. The program also considers family travel and flying with pets, with a practical approach to recovery that applies to anyone who flies across time zones.

"Sleep is a critical component of health, performance, and longevity — yet it is often the first thing disrupted by travel," says Peter Attia, MD. "What excites me about partnering with VistaJet is the ability to influence this process in flight. By creating an environment where light, rest, and recovery are carefully shaped to support circadian alignment, traveling becomes a restorative experience instead of a disruptive one. I look forward to continuing to introduce more insights and recommendations across all aspects of wellbeing, including planning, nutrition, exercise and recovery, to further VistaJet Members' journeys, no matter where they are traveling to or from."

The VistaJet Sleep Program — The Best Rest at 40,000 Feet

Informed by research in sleep physiology and chronobiology, VistaJet has created an environment designed to promote natural sleep, recovery and alignment — even when crossing multiple time zones.

Pre-sleep: Cabin Hosts prepare the cabin according to each Member's preferred rest schedule. Temperature, lighting and sound are adjusted to encourage melatonin release, with sleep-supportive amenities available to ease the transition into rest.

During sleep: The cabin is maintained at optimal temperature, while guests rest in true comfort with hypoallergenic bedding. Cabin Hosts monitor the environment to sustain deep, uninterrupted sleep.

Post-sleep: Lighting is gradually adjusted to simulate natural waking, aiding circadian reset. Hydrating beverages and nutrient-rich meals are prepared to support alertness, focus and physical recovery.

"Cabin Hosts are true experts in the art of rest," says Gemma-Anne Jones, Head of Cabin Service Innovation at VistaJet. "They cross time zones as often as our Members do and understand how vital recovery is to feeling balanced. Their expertise ensures every environment on board is precisely tuned — from light and temperature to texture — ensuring every flight supports complete rest — wherever our Members wake."

Cabin Hosts are also trained in preparing the cabin for shorter periods of rest, allowing for a quick reset that boosts energy and productivity ahead of arriving at destination.

Sleep and High-Performance Travel

For VistaJet's Members — from leaders and executives to world-class athletes — sleep is an essential component of sustained performance.

"With a demanding travel schedule, sleep helps to maximize my recovery both physically and mentally so I'm sharp, focused and ready to strive for the best results," comments Charles Leclerc, racing driver and VistaJet Ambassador.

According to McKinsey research, two-thirds of global executives are dissatisfied with how much they sleep, and 55% with its quality, underscoring the growing recognition that rest is a critical enabler of performance.

The Sleep program reflects the company's science-backed commitment to better travel — helping Members arrive focused, restored and ready for the opportunities ahead.

At Destination — Continuing the Journey of Rest

Through VistaJet's Private World, Members can continue their recovery through a network of leading global wellbeing destinations — each offering scientifically informed programs to extend the benefits of in-flight rest.

Lanserhof, Austria, Germany

Combining advanced medical research with neuroscience, Lanserhof's NeuroSleepRest program employs biofeedback and theta-wave training to improve regeneration and long-term cognitive performance.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman

Set within a serene coastal landscape, Zighy Bay offers sleep enhancement programs designed for travelers managing stress, fatigue, or irregular sleep cycles — integrating aromatherapy, sound therapy and guided recovery rituals.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar

Rooted in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), Zulal's Nighttime Rituals include moonlit meditation, floating sound therapy and stargazing sessions to reduce cortisol and promote deep rest.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin, Thailand

This integrative destination blends Eastern philosophy and Western diagnostics through its Sleep Enhancement Specialization — combining hormone testing, apnea screening and restorative therapies.

ÀNI Private Resorts – Anguilla, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Thailand

Designed for reconnection and balance, ÀNI's sleep rituals feature locally sourced teas, customized bedding and sensory wind-down experiences, helping adults and children alike find deeper rest.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

A hub of modern luxury, Marina Bay Sands offers in-suite pre-sleep yoga, herbal infusions and hydrotherapy — encouraging relaxation and full-body restoration after long-haul travel.

Supporting Every Traveler — Families and Pets Included

Recognizing that sleep affects every traveler, the VistaJet Sleep program extends to families and pets.

For families, Cabin Hosts create calm environments that support rest for all ages — with soothing lighting, tailored meal timings and child-friendly bedtime rituals. For pets, the program ensures stable cabin conditions, comfortable bedding and a peaceful atmosphere, allowing every traveler on board to rest easily.

Defining the Future of Rest and Recovery in the Sky

The VistaJet Sleep program represents the next evolution of private travel — uniting science, service and design to ensure every flight supports clarity, recovery and readiness.

With an international fleet of aircraft serving 96% of the world, VistaJet remains committed to curating a private flying experience that goes beyond the flight itself.

At altitude and at destination, VistaJet continues to help its Members perform at their best — proving that how you travel is as important as where you arrive.

[1] ResMed, 2024

[2] McKinsey, 2023

