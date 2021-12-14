Vistara Growth Provides Expansion Capital to HR Technology Company meQuilibrium

VANCOUVER, Canada and BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistara Growth announced today its investment in meQuilibrium, the leading digital resilience solution for organizations to holistically address burnout, stress, purpose, performance, and the wellbeing of their employees.

Vistara Growth

At this time when companies are struggling to retain and hire staff, the need for a resilient workforce is more imperative than ever. Vistara's investment helps meQuilibrium better address the needs of more Fortune 500 companies by expediting the execution of its innovative product roadmap, pursuing acquisitions of complementary technologies, and launching new go-to-market initiatives. Company revenues have experienced a 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 50%.

Proactively Building Workforce Wellness and Resilience

"There are a number of HR technology companies that are trying to address workforce mental health and wellbeing; meQuilibrium's scientific and data driven approach to curriculum creation and delivery provides a proven solution for empowering employees and mitigating behavioral health risks," said Kathleen Kaulins, Director, Investments at Vistara Growth. "Our goal is to help the company quickly bring in additional talent to meet increasing customer demand and further innovate its offering."

Many employees are feeling burned out and anxious due to the demands of an increasingly complex and connected work environment exacerbated by the disruption and uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies are now prioritizing employee wellbeing and more focused on building a more resilient workforce. meQuilibrium offers organizations a proven solution designed to help reduce employee turnover and increase productivity.

"While most employee assistance programs are reactive, meQuilibrium's solution proactively helps employees develop the skills to prevent burnout," said Noah Shipman, Partner at Vistara Growth. "Rather than generic content or reactive crisis management offerings, meQuilibrium's highly personalized offerings drive strong engagement among employee users making it the platform of choice for businesses that are serious about investing in employee wellbeing and resilience. We're excited to help bring this innovative platform to more people."

"We are excited to partner with Vistara to fuel meQuilibrium's growth in 2022 and beyond," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "With workforce wellbeing and performance top of mind for employers during a time of record turnover and continued disruption, meQuilibrium is poised to support a larger and more diverse global customer base with an expanded team and new solutions."

meQuilibrium has been recently and consistently recognized for its growth and innovation through inclusion on the Financial Times 2021 Fastest Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, 2020, 2019, Deloitte Fast 500 Technology Awards in 2021, 2020, 2019, SaaS Award Best Product in HR 2021, and the 2021 MassTLC Tech Top 50. In addition, meQuilibrium has earned a customer NPS rating of 73 (June 2021).

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building employee resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics, biometrics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. Learn more at meQuilibrium.com.

About Vistara Growth

Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, our people, and the communities we operate in. For more information, visit vistaragrowth.com

