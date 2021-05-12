Vistara Partners With Discover The World In The USA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines has appointed Discover the World as its exclusive GSA partner in the US market.

Discover has been assisting travel agencies to meet travel demand during the recent air bubble arrangements between the US and India and reaccommodate customers during the current period of travel restrictions with increased demand anticipated from the US market as soon as reciprocal travel arrangements are put in place in the months ahead.

Discover commenced its relationship with Vistara in the Singapore market in the past year and has been developing multiple sales channels and new commercial agreements ahead of the global anticipated return of travel.

"Our Sales teams are so thrilled and proud to work with Vistara, an airline with such award-winning service, a new fleet and a range of world-class cabin products to match ," said Ian Murray, Discover the World's CEO. Additionally, Dominic Bernardo, Sales Director for the USA stated, "As we've begun to cultivate relationships with key partners and implement the commercial strategy it's apparent the interest and excitement surrounding Vistara, and their expanding network is robust."

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +1 480 707 5566.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer the finest full-service flying experience in India. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline has a fleet of 46 aircraft, including 36 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing B737-800NG, and two Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 20 million customers since starting operations.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World