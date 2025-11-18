Vista's XO Launches a New Corporate Membership to Meet Surging Demand for Flexible Business Travel Solutions

With executive-focused benefits — from multi-user accounts with simultaneous flight capabilities to priority global fleet access and enhanced loyalty rewards

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, part of Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, today announces the launch of XO Corporate, a new membership tier designed for companies and executives who require seamless, efficient, and flexible travel.

Vista's leading brands, VistaJet and XO, tailor private aviation for every type of traveler. VistaJet's Program subscription offers the consistent level of service you'd expect from aircraft ownership without owning a plane. XO delivers full flexibility with global, on-demand access. For businesses, XO Corporate offers a simple entry point: membership perks, loyalty rewards, and immediate access to more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide, all without committing to a multi-year plan.

Meeting the Demands of Today's Global Business

Commercial air travel, constrained by delays, layovers, and rigid schedules, can't keep pace with the urgent demands of modern business, which requires executive teams to travel quickly and efficiently, while traditional private jet brokers might struggle to offer the transparency, speed, and breadth of service required by corporate clients.

Leona Qi, President U.S. at Vista: "The U.S. continues to be the powerhouse driving global business growth, with an increasing number of emerging companies expanding at remarkable speed. Organizations growing in their home market as well as on a global scale need access to private aviation to conduct business face-to-face, close deals, and build teams across the world — without tying up valuable capital in owning a company jet. What might take three days on commercial flights can now be condensed into a single day — you can visit multiple cities and still be home for dinner."

Who XO Corporate is For

XO Corporate is designed for corporations, executives, and teams that require frequent, flexible private air travel. It is especially valuable for fast-growing companies, consulting firms, and investment groups that need to move personnel quickly and efficiently. Members fund their account with a $500,000 deposit, providing the ability to fly multiple team members and replenishing the account as needed. The membership includes executive-focused benefits such as multi-user accounts with simultaneous flight capabilities, priority access to a global fleet, and enhanced loyalty rewards, enabling organizations to manage travel efficiently across multiple destinations.

Competitive Pricing on Key Routes

XO makes it possible to instantly book private aviation's most in-demand routes worldwide, with pricing guaranteed at the moment of booking. One route particularly attractive for U.S.-based corporate travelers is New York to Los Angeles, which starts at $29,990. Members can also instantly book flights across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, enabling global mobility without compromise.

David Lawrence, Executive Vice President at Vista: "With XO Corporate, we're giving executive teams the tools to travel smarter and faster. The membership provides instant access to a global fleet, multi-user accounts, and enhanced loyalty rewards — all designed to scale as their business grows."

Key Benefits for Corporate Travelers

Access to thousands of safety-vetted aircraft — choose the right jet for any mission, from turboprops and light jets to midsize, super-mid, large, and ultra-long-range cabins, with priority access to the Vista Members' fleet.

— choose the right jet for any mission, from turboprops and light jets to midsize, super-mid, large, and ultra-long-range cabins, with priority access to the Vista Members' fleet. Instant booking and real-time pricing — book flights in seconds via the XO app, website, or through a dedicated Aviation Advisor, without waiting days for a quote.

— book flights in seconds via the XO app, website, or through a dedicated Aviation Advisor, without waiting days for a quote. Multi-user accounts and simultaneous flights — multiple team members can book flights under a single corporate account, with the ability for different individuals to fly on separate aircraft on the same day.

— multiple team members can book flights under a single corporate account, with the ability for different individuals to fly on separate aircraft on the same day. Guaranteed recovery and departures — ensure seamless travel when urgent or evolving travel needs arise.

— ensure seamless travel when urgent or evolving travel needs arise. 24/7 Client Service — global support from offices in multiple time zones to meet corporate needs.

— global support from offices in multiple time zones to meet corporate needs. No minimum term or long-term agreement — membership never expires and is fully refundable.

— membership never expires and is fully refundable. Enhanced loyalty program —up to 4% loyalty credit, plus additional credits based on annual flying. Every flight contributes to rewards, with more flights generating higher benefits.

XO Corporate enables executives to move seamlessly across cities, continents, and time zones by providing on-demand access to more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide. With no long-term contracts, blackout dates, or operational restrictions, and real-time transparent pricing through the XO digital marketplace, Members can instantly book flights and scale their travel as their business grows.

For more information, please visit flyxo.com/membership/xo_corporate

About XO

XO is part of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company, covering 96% of the world. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

As the world's premiere private aviation network, XO offers access to one of the most extensive fleets in the industry from light jets to ultra-long-range aircraft including the unrivaled global Vista Members' fleet.

XO can always provide the perfect plane for your chosen destination. Aviation experts and client services teams can be reached around the clock in all time zones to guide your choices and individually tailor each flight experience.

Booking through XO is flexible, efficient, and immediate with no required ownership or long-term commitment. Membership offers additional benefits.

More XO information and news at www.flyxo.com

XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH as well as FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

