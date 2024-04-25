VistaVu Solutions Achieves GROW with SAP Designation

HOUSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaVu Solutions today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

VistaVu Solutions has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"As a SAP partner for over 20 years, becoming certified for GROW with SAP is a logical add-on to our philosophy of customers for life," said Logy Aviles, President of VistaVu Solutions. "We strive to help our customers grow as their business and needs become more complex, and the Grow program with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, enable us to continue to enhance our customer's journey."

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost effective and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

