Visteon and TomTom Launch World's First In-Car Local AI Navigation System

Strategic Partnership Delivers Privacy-First Conversational Navigation with On-Device Processing

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with TomTom, the specialist in mapping and location technology, to deliver the world's first in-car local AI conversational navigation assistant. Through this partnership, Visteon's cognitoAI™ platform integrates TomTom's Automotive Navigation Application to create a privacy-first navigation experience.

By combining Visteon's fine-tuned multimodal Vision Language Model (VLM), which enables local processing for speed, privacy, and reliability without reliance on cloud connectivity, with TomTom's Automotive Navigation Application that supports a hybrid connectivity for navigation, the partnership delivers natural voice interaction and a seamless balance of performance and flexibility.

"Privacy shouldn't be a compromise in the age of AI," said Sivakumar Yeddanapudi, Global Vice President – Digital Cockpit and Connected Services at Visteon. "We've solved one of the automotive industry's biggest AI challenges. Now, working with TomTom, we've proven that the most advanced conversational navigation can run entirely on vehicle hardware. Local processing means faster response times, reliable operation without connectivity, and an intelligent, high performance navigation experience."

Visteon's cognitoAI™ is built on a hybrid architecture that seamlessly switches between offline and online modes, ensuring continuous operation in all driving conditions. Drivers interact using natural language rather than rigid commands, with the system accurately interpreting conversational and imprecise requests through fuzzy search. Queries such as finding nearby destinations, specific categories, or points of interest along a planned route are handled intuitively, with results dynamically adjusted to avoid traffic congestion and road hazards while incorporating real-time traffic and weather data.

Visteon's platform supports natural conversation across multiple languages, enabling contextually relevant assistance for global markets. Leveraging TomTom's advanced location intelligence, it optimizes charging station recommendations for electric vehicle drivers based on route, battery state, and preferred networks, while its deep integration with vehicle systems enables proactive alerts and personalized guidance that evolve with individual driving patterns and habits.

"We are proud to partner with Visteon on this milestone. TomTom's Automotive Navigation Application was purpose-built to deliver an intuitive driver experience and accelerate the path to production for our partners." said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. "By leveraging TomTom Automotive Navigation Application's robust architecture, Visteon was able to quickly embed their innovative cognitoAI™ engine, bringing a truly privacy-first, conversational, and highly personalized experience to drivers faster than ever before."

The partnership leverages Visteon's expertise in automotive AI and in-car computing alongside TomTom's decades of expertise in location technology. Together, the companies are establishing a new industry standard for privacy-first, locally-processed AI navigation.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

About TomTom

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

www.tomtom.com

