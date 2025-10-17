Visteon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable December 5, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Visteon Contacts:

Media:

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE Visteon Corporation