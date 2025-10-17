Visteon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share

News provided by

Visteon Corporation

Oct 17, 2025, 08:00 ET

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable December 5, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2025.  Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Visteon Contacts:

Media:
 [email protected] 

Investors:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Visteon Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Visteon To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 23

Visteon To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 23

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the ...
Visteon and FUTURUS Partner to Advance Next-Gen Head-Up Display Technology

Visteon and FUTURUS Partner to Advance Next-Gen Head-Up Display Technology

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, and FUTURUS, a China-based innovator ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Automotive

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics