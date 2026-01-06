Visteon Launches Flexible Compute Solution with NVIDIA AI to Accelerate Smart Cockpit and ADAS Development

New technology solution gives automakers cost-effective path to add AI-powered features or advanced driver assistance systems without redesigning vehicle architecture

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-ADAS Compute Module, powered by NVIDIA, that enables automakers to rapidly deploy either intelligent cockpit experiences or advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using a single, scalable platform.

The product addresses a key challenge facing automakers: how to add AI capabilities to vehicles without the cost and complexity of overhauling existing electrical systems. Visteon's AI-ADAS Compute Module functions as a plug-and-play solution that OEMs can configure for their specific needs - either to power AI-driven cockpit features like voice assistants and personalized experiences, or to enable ADAS safety functions.

"Automakers need flexible, production-ready solutions that can integrate into their current vehicle platforms while preparing them for a software-defined future," said Sivakumar Yeddanapudi, Global Vice President - Digital Cockpit and Connected Services, Visteon. "Our AI-ADAS Compute Module delivers high-performance AI compute at a price point that makes advanced features accessible across more vehicle segments, while significantly reducing engineering risk and time-to-market."

"As automakers accelerate the deployment of AI-powered in-cabin experiences, NVIDIA is pleased to work with Visteon as it brings a new AI compute platform to market, expanding the ecosystem of DRIVE-based solutions to meet growing global demand," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President at NVIDIA. "This helps enable automakers worldwide to deliver more intelligent, responsive, and software-defined cockpit experiences at scale."

Powered by NVIDIA Technology

The AI-ADAS Compute Module is powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin system-on-a-chip, running on the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system. This foundation provides the high-performance, energy-efficient compute needed to support demanding AI workloads on a single, scalable platform.

For in-cabin AI applications, Visteon has developed a hybrid edge-cloud architecture using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. The system leverages NVIDIA NIM microservices for efficient cloud inference while maintaining privacy-preserving compute on the vehicle side. Visteon's cognitoAI™ software - developed and optimized for NVIDIA AI infrastructure - enables multimodal intelligence that fuses data from cameras, infotainment systems, vehicle sensors, and voice to deliver contextual, proactive experiences.

The company is also using NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NVIDIA NeMo software to accelerate large language model development for automotive applications.

When configured for ADAS applications, Visteon's AI-ADAS Compute Module serves as a high-performance compute foundation that Tier 2 suppliers and OEMs can build upon with their own advanced driver assistance software. This approach gives automakers and their partners the flexibility to implement their preferred ADAS solutions while benefitting from Visteon's proven hardware integration and the standardized development environment of the NVIDIA ecosystem.

Key Product Capabilities:

The AI-ADAS Compute Module reinforces Visteon's commitment to making advanced AI technology accessible and practical for automakers worldwide, supporting the transition to intelligent, software-defined vehicles.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

