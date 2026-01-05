Visteon Presents Its Most Comprehensive CES Showcase Yet, Bringing Software-Defined Mobility to Life

At CES 2026, Visteon's end-to-end portfolio spans AI, advanced displays, connectivity, and electrification through hands-on demos.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, today announced its most comprehensive and immersive CES showcase to date. At CES 2026, the company will bring to life a full portfolio of production-ready intelligent cockpit electronics, AI computing solutions, advanced displays, and electrification platforms powered by a growing ecosystem of technology partners. The showcase coincides with the debut of Visteon's refreshed brand identity, reflecting the company's role as a leading automotive technology co-creator in the industry.

"This is not a concept showcase, but real technology, running live, and ready for the road," said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO of Visteon. "We're demonstrating how solutions across every major technology shift happening in automotive - AI at the edge, software-defined architectures, global connectivity, and electrification come together at full speed – across vehicle segments and markets."

AI Solutions Address New and Legacy Vehicle Platforms

Visteon will present two AI computing platforms addressing different automaker needs.

The first is SmartCore™ HPC, Visteon's next-generation high-performance cockpit domain controller launching in 2026. Targeting premium segment centralized cockpit architectures, it delivers industry-leading compute performance — 700 trillion operations per second — to enable multi-display experiences and ECU consolidation. The platform supports up to 14 cameras and multiple high-speed data connections. Combined with integrated thermal management and foundational software, it gives automakers everything they need to deploy AI-enabled in-cabin experiences.

The second announcement builds on the CES 2025 debut of cognitoAI™, introducing a new AI-ADAS Compute Module capable of supporting either cockpit intelligence or driver-assistance applications. This AI-driven solution delivers a plug-and-play, next-generation intelligence layer tailored for programs in development. The full-stack, edge-first architecture integrates proprietary multimodal language models, advanced memory, and emotive avatars to create a more intuitive, human-centric experience. By prioritizing on-device processing for real-time video and privacy, while leveraging the cloud for extended learning and updates, the platform ensures low latency and robust security without requiring costly architectural redesigns. For ADAS functionality, Visteon is developing a dedicated hardware foundation optimized for seamless integration of partners' software.

Together, the platforms give automakers flexibility: full-scale AI integration for future vehicles, or immediate upgrades for programs already in motion.

Entry Cockpit: Advanced Experiences, Finally Within Reach

Visteon will also spotlight its Entry Cockpit platform, designed to democratize advanced digital experiences across high-growth vehicle segments.

For the first time, smartphone projection – including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – is enabled on displays under seven inches, opening the door for adoption across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and entry-level passenger cars.

By integrating safety and infotainment functions without hypervisor architectures, the platform addresses high-growth emerging markets where navigation, connectivity, and driver information are becoming baseline expectations across vehicle segments.

Displays That Redefine the Vehicle Interior

From entry to luxury, Visteon's display portfolio will be on full display at CES, including recent launches such as triple-screen and pillar-to-pillar installations.

Demonstrated technologies include Under Panel Camera, Mini LED LCD, and Visteon's proprietary curved lens manufacturing.

Additionally, the company will preview next-generation head-up display and projection technologies developed through its partnership with FUTURUS, expanding Visteon's display portfolio into emerging visualization experiences that blend digital content seamlessly into the driving environment.

Connectivity Solutions Engineered for Scale

Visteon will showcase its in-house developed 5G modules, engineered to meet regional regulatory requirements while reducing cost and import complexity. The company's telematics platform supports over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, emergency call services, and salable roadmap from basic connectivity to premium experiences like video streaming and app store integration.

Electrification Platforms for Next-Generation Architectures

On the electrification front, Visteon's suite addresses the automotive industry's shift toward 48V power distribution and offers solutions for 400V and 800V battery architectures. The lineup includes gallium nitride (GaN)-based power solutions—a compact single-stage onboard charger, ultra-low-profile DC-DC converter, and resettable Smart eConnect solid-state relay—alongside an ePowertrain Zonal Controller that integrates battery management with high-availability power management and AI-driven battery prediction capabilities.

A Platform Strategy – Powered by an Ecosystem

"We build platforms, not one-off vehicle-specific solutions," Lawande said. "This allows OEM partners to scale faster, reduce complexity and keep improving vehicles long after launch through software, while maintaining brand differentiation."

Visteon's strategy is enabled by partnerships with leading silicon and AI platform providers, combined with vertical integration in displays and in-house software development. The result is seamless hardware-software-user experience integration – delivered across global vehicle programs, markets, and brands.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

