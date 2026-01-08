Visteon Showcases Production-Ready High Performance Compute Solution on Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite Platform

Central Compute Technology Delivers AI-Enhanced In-Vehicle Experience for Global Automakers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) showcased the production specifications and OEM implementations of its High-Performance Compute solution built on the Snapdragon® Cockpit Elite platform. Building on the technology collaboration announced with Qualcomm Technologies at Auto Shanghai 2025, Visteon is now demonstrating the solution's capabilities with major automotive OEMs globally.

As the automotive industry shifts toward centralized and zonal architectures built on software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, Visteon's High Performance Compute addresses growing consumer demand for high-resolution, responsive interfaces with personalized features, enabling an AI-defined cockpit that adapts to user needs. The technology enables transformer generative AI models to compute at the edge, delivering real-time intelligence and personalization.

The solution delivers high performance compute on the custom designed Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU bringing 3X the performance and 12X of NPU AI performance advances versus previous cockpit platforms. The cognitoAI™ Concierge digital assistant, utilizing Visteon's QWEN 7B model, delivers personalized content and services tailored to the needs of drivers and passengers. Advanced multi-user capabilities support seamless sharing, concurrent gaming, and targeted device streaming with individual profiles, while Dolby Audio supports 24+ speakers.

The platform is designed to enable a common architecture across multiple vehicle lines with different feature sets, consolidating electronic control units (ECUs) to deliver long-term cost savings for OEMs.

"This High-Performance Compute solution addresses a critical challenge our OEM partners face as they transition to centralized architectures," said Uday Dodla, Vice President, Product Management at Visteon. "By consolidating multiple ECUs into a single, powerful platform, we're enabling automakers to reduce complexity and costs while delivering the sophisticated AI-driven experiences that consumers increasingly expect. The combination of high-performance computing and edge-based generative AI gives our customers the flexibility to scale across vehicle lines while maintaining the premium, personalized cockpit experience that differentiates their brands."

"Visteon's demonstration of its High-Performance Compute solution on the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform highlights the momentum toward centralized, software‑defined architectures that will power the next era of intelligent, connected vehicles," said Mark Granger, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By pairing Visteon's cockpit innovation with the high performance and on‑device AI capabilities of our Snapdragon platforms, we're helping automakers deliver more intuitive and personalized in‑vehicle experiences. Our collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing software‑defined vehicles and scalable solutions for automakers worldwide."

The demonstration represents a significant milestone in automotive architectural consolidation, enabling OEMs to transition to more efficient centralized computing platforms while delivering the sophisticated, AI-defined cockpit experiences that today's consumers expect.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Adreno and Qualcomm Oryon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

