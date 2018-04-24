Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

This is another milestone for SmartCore™, the industry's first cockpit domain controller technology platform, which launched earlier this year with a global automaker based in Europe and will be featured on several additional vehicle programs to be introduced over the next several years. SmartCore™ offers an integrated cockpit computer solution that integrates instrument cluster, infotainment and other emerging technologies for the cockpit on a single system-on-chip (SOC).

"We are very pleased to partner with Geely, which is one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in China, to drive innovation in the vehicle cockpit," said Sachin Lawande, Visteon president and CEO. "Visteon's technology leadership in cockpit electronics, combined with Geely's technology and market leadership in China, will bring exciting user experience innovations to Geely's customers."

Geely's new pure-electric modular vehicle platform will play an important role in the Group's new-energy strategy, which includes introduction of various levels of products, across several vehicle types and two brands – Geely and Lynk & Co. Data on this new platform is free and open, helping reduce research and development investment, save procurement costs and shorten cycle times. The SmartCore™-based cockpit controller is the first integrated domain controller solution that Geely has adopted for its vehicles.

Drivers and passengers of Geely pure-electric vehicles will benefit from an enhanced instrument cluster, GKUI intelligent travel ecosystem and infotainment experience, boosted by a single seamless human machine interface, offering access to multiple levels of information.

SmartCore™ offers a cost-effective, space-saving cockpit electronics solution that is fully scalable and can be updated over-the-air. Its innovative human-machine interaction (HMI) approach has laid the foundation for the evolution to autonomous driving.

As a technology leader in the fast-growing cockpit electronics segment and a supplier to most of the world's auto manufacturers, Visteon will be displaying products at Auto China 2018 in Beijing that will underpin the epic shift toward connected cars and autonomous vehicles. As the cockpit domain supplier for Geely Auto's next-generation pure-electric platform, Visteon demonstrates again its technology advancements and innovation capability. As automotive companies transition from carmakers to mobility providers, Visteon will continue to provide safe and innovation solutions for cockpit electronics, cockpit components integration and autonomous driving.

About Geely

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China, and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Geely Auto Group sells vehicles under the Geely Auto brand and holds a 50% stake in the LYNK & CO brand. The company employs more than 50,000 people, operates 12 vehicle manufacturing plants, 9 powertrain plants, 6 knockdown kit plants, and manufactures vehicles under the Geely Auto brand. Geely vehicles are sold through a network of over 850 dealerships in China and some 350 sales and service outlets in overseas markets. The company, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, saw its sales volume increase to 765,000 units in 2016 with 2017 sales goal set at 1.1 million units. In 2017, Geely Auto Group sold over 1,247,000 units, an increase of 63% from 2016. The success has prompted Geely Auto Group to set its 2018 sales volume target to 1.58 million units.

About Geely GKUI

Geely Smart Ecosystem (GKUI) was launched under the theme of "Connect and Create, Open and Share." Created together with intelligent connectivity, big data, and partners in the areas of artificial intelligence, it is an industry-leading open, shared, and connected in-car UI platform made to meet the daily needs of car users. Through its global deployment, the platform will put the internet into the car, changing the car into a comfortable and smart mobility solution, and creating a third living space for users.

Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Visteon in China

Visteon has had a presence in China for nearly 25 years, and today China is the company's fastest-growing market. Supporting its mission to enable a rich driving experience in a safe and convenient manner, Visteon is bringing advanced technologies and high-quality products to vehicle manufacturers in China. Visteon serves the China market through joint ventures with SAIC-Yanfeng, Dongfeng and FAW, with a total of 10 manufacturing facilities, four technology centers and one customer service center.

