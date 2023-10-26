VISTEX ACHIEVES BEST-IN-CLASS DISTINCTIONS - 2023 POI ENTERPRISE PLANNING VENDOR PANORAMA FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties, and incentives, announces its outstanding performance in the 2023 Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama. This marks the third consecutive year of recognition for Vistex, reaffirming its dedication to excellence. The latest report underscores Vistex's industry leadership, as it has been honored with Best-in-Class distinctions in three pivotal categories: Foodservice, Headquarter Planning, and Dashboards."

Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from POI for the third year in a row. This reaffirms our dedication to providing our clients with an intuitive user interface, enriched planning capabilities empowered by data science, and a robust end-to-end solution."

In the POI report, it is highlighted:

"Vistex has the ability to manage both Foodservice and Retail in one application."

"Vistex has deep expertise in Foodservice and the application of this experience to enable planning for complex distribution customers including the ability to handle complex promotions beyond the typical fixed and variable types."

"With Vistex, you can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth."

About Vistex

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

