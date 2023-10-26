VISTEX ACHIEVES BEST-IN-CLASS DISTINCTIONS - 2023 POI ENTERPRISE PLANNING VENDOR PANORAMA FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

News provided by

VISTEX, INC.

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties, and incentives, announces its outstanding performance in the 2023 Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama. This marks the third consecutive year of recognition for Vistex, reaffirming its dedication to excellence. The latest report underscores Vistex's industry leadership, as it has been honored with Best-in-Class distinctions in three pivotal categories: Foodservice, Headquarter Planning, and Dashboards." 

Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from POI for the third year in a row. This reaffirms our dedication to providing our clients with an intuitive user interface, enriched planning capabilities empowered by data science, and a robust end-to-end solution."  

In the POI report, it is highlighted: 

"Vistex has the ability to manage both Foodservice and Retail in one application." 

"Vistex has deep expertise in Foodservice and the application of this experience to enable planning for complex distribution customers including the ability to handle complex promotions beyond the typical fixed and variable types." 

"With Vistex, you can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth." 

To access the full POI 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama report, receive complimentary passes to upcoming POI events including the POI Fall Hybrid Summit, November 8-10, 2023, plus have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group, join POI as a member. For company membership, please contact Joanie Malin [email protected]. Teams receive a Certified Collaborative Marketer enrollment (value $5k) which is designed to develop the skills of leaders in the CPG Industry.   

About Vistex
Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Press inquiries only:

Vistex, Inc.
Alex Dehnert
(847) 490-0420
[email protected]

SOURCE VISTEX, INC.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.