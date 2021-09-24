Vistex Achieves POI Best-in-class 2021: Foodservice, HQ Planning And Dashboards

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties, and incentives, announced today that the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) has released the 2021 POI EPx Vendor Panorama Vistex achieves Best-in-Class distinction in three categories: Foodservice, Headquarter Planning and Dashboards.

"We are excited that POI recognizes our continued commitment to providing our clients with an intuitive user interface, combined with our enhanced planning capability using data science to deliver a solid revenue growth management platform," said Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex.

The application includes an enhanced UX, designed with intuitive workflows. Copy functionality and editing capabilities allow the user to bundle workloads such as promotions and evaluate forecasts. The landing page dashboard serves up predictive analytics and calls out risks that can take the plan off course or lead to ineffective trade funding.

POI reports:

"Vistex's TPO capability determines the best trade promotion schedule with respect to gross sales, net sales and net profit for the retailer as well as the manufacturer. "

"Vistex offers retail pricing with automatic model selection capability that determines the best model representing the relationship between demand and price actions."

"Vistex has a Foodservice offering that mirrors the TPx offering for retail manufacturers."

About Vistex®

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

