VISTEX and RESERVOIR Jointly Validate the MLC Data Quality Initiative (DQI)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex joins client Reservoir in announcing the success of their first joint data validation exercise for the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC)'s Data Quality Initiative (DQI). In preparation for the launch year of the MLC's music clearance and royalty distribution services, Vistex and Reservoir teamed up to test this critical, foundational service.

The MLC created DQI to provide an integrated way for music rights owners to verify that their owned and administered catalogs matched those records held by the MLC. This verification is vital to ensure the accurate and timely clearance of music, and the receipt and distribution of royalties to music rights holders.

Working closely together, Vistex provided the software tools allowing Reservoir to be one of the earliest adopters of this initiative. Reservoir is a global, independent music company representing more than 130,000 copyrights and 26,000 master recordings, performed by a wide range of artists from Hoagy Carmichael and John Denver to Ariana Grande and Young Thug. This exercise will now pave the way for Reservoir to benefit from MLC's services with the peace of mind that its repertoire will be accurately represented.

"We work very closely with our customers on industry needs to ensure that they are always provided with the tools to lead in their respective sectors. The Data Quality Initiative gave us a fantastic opportunity to assist with this groundbreaking new service and support Reservoir, who were very eager to engage with this. Reservoir has been a long-time partner of Vistex, and it was a pleasure to work with VP of Royalties & Copyright Administration Richard Scott DePerto and his team," said Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights & Royalties at Vistex.

"Having Reservoir's rights completely and accurately reflected in the MLC's new database from its launch on day one was our goal, and Vistex delivered the functionality that will allow us to move forward with certainty. The success of this initiative will usher in a consistent and accelerated revenue stream for Reservoir and our songwriters," added Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer, Rell Lafargue.

"This is a brand-new service mandated by the U.S. Copyright Office, and we are looking forward to engaging further with our customers and the MLC to ensure further success for all involved," concluded Biegun.

For more information on Vistex and Reservoir, please visit their websites Vistex.com and Reservoir-Media.com.

Press inquiries only, please:

Vistex

Alex Dehnert, Director of Marketing

P: (847) 490-0420

E: [email protected]

Reservoir Media

Suzanne Arrabito, Director of Marketing and Communications

P: (212) 675-0541

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Vistex

Related Links

https://www.vistex.com

