Vistex Announces Availability of its SAP Price Staging Hub as an SAP Solution Extension

Staged pricing solution for catalog, e-commerce and sales quotations that depend on dynamic pricing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. today announced that its SAP Price Staging Hub is commercially available to businesses using SAP® technology as an SAP Solution Extension. SAP Price Staging Hub by Vistex is part of the company's suite of innovative solution extensions for SAP software for SAP S/4HANA® and SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC).

For manufacturers, wholesale distributors and retailers, SAP Price Staging Hub by Vistex provides rapid-response pricing data to quotation solutions, e-commerce platforms as well as prepares price catalogs for customers. A significant advantage of the hub is its ability to shift the load of calculating and communicating pricing to various systems from SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC systems to an independent cloud solution. The hub calculates pricing in advance while keeping prices accurate, by monitoring changes in price dependencies and quickly redetermining affected prices.

"Businesses which generate price catalogs, depend on an e-commerce platform or experience high volumes of pricing queries will see tremendous benefits in leveraging the power of SAP Price Staging Hub by Vistex," said Amos Biegun, CEO of Vistex. "The solution is designed to meet high demand and performance requirements to provide accurate, up to the minute pricing by continuously monitoring and refreshing price data without overloading systems with unnecessary recalculations."

For more streamlined price setting and price maintenance, customers can leverage SAP Extended Price Management by Vistex or SAP Data Maintenance by Vistex, Pricing option - which extend S/4HANA and SAP ECC, allowing businesses to plan, analyze and set pricing in SAP ERP systems with clear visibility to margins and guidance on improving margins, volumes, and customer retention through price optimization.

Vistex is an SAP partner offering multiple products that are resold as SAP Solution Extensions, as part of the enterprise management system. These solutions have undergone a premium qualification process—exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions—and are supported with available SAP support services. The SAP Price Staging Hub by Vistex is branded, licensed, supported, and resold by SAP as an SAP Solution Extension that is deployed on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"This is another great example of co-innovation between SAP and Vistex to deliver innovative solutions that benefit our joint customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Management at SAP. "This solution will help reduce our customers' system loads and TCO while enabling better e-commerce and quotation experiences for their customers."

About Vistex:

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

