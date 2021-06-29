Vistex Announces New Solution Extensions as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. today announced that its new solution extensions are commercially available to businesses using SAP® technology as part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio, a direct result of a strategic expansion of Vistex's partnership with SAP. Through a global reseller agreement with SAP, these Vistex cloud solutions are branded, licensed, supported and resold by SAP as SAP Solution Extensions that are now deployed on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"Co-innovation between Vistex and SAP now affords customers more options, more flexibility and more ways to scale their business than ever before," said Sanjay Shah, Founder and CEO of Vistex. "And with continuous alignment with SAP's industry cloud, our portfolio of verticalized solutions will extend the value of our customers' investments."

The new solution extensions by Vistex are part of the existing Sales Solutions by Vistex portfolio which manage growth, revenue and cost control programs to increase profitability. With a focus on complex pricing, rebates, incentives, and rights and royalties, enterprise organizations can better plan, execute and analyze the effectiveness of their go-to-market programs. The new solution extensions include:

SAP Channel Program Management by Vistex

SAP Extended Price Management by Vistex

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition

SAP Vendor Program Management by Vistex

"We are pleased that these new solution extensions by Vistex are now part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio," said Peter Maier, president of Industries and Customer Advisory at SAP. "This is a prime example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Vistex to create innovative cloud solutions and applications for businesses that want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

As a comprehensive cloud-based portfolio deployed on SAP BTP and offering out-of-the-box integration with SAP S/4HANA®, the software solves critical business issues and provides customers with insights they need to make informed decisions. Vistex implements, administers, and provides advisory services so customers can realize the full benefit from the programs they run.

Sales Solutions by Vistex play a key role in expanding SAP's industry cloud portfolio for many industries, including retail, consumer products, wholesale distribution, media and entertainment, and both discrete and process manufacturing. These latest leading-edge solutions enable companies in these industries to further their digital transformation.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. These applications leverage SAP Business Technology Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite.

Vistex has been an SAP partner since 2006 and has been part of the SAP Solution Extension initiative for fifteen years, earning recognition as an industry standard. These new cloud solutions expand the existing solution extension portfolio by Vistex to enable each company's journey to the cloud.

About Vistex:

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. The company's software manages mission-critical programs, including pricing, royalties, rebates and chargebacks as part of the enterprise management system. Its solutions run inside SAP Business Suite applications, as well as SAP S/4HANA®, offering real-time insights into program performance. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses.

Copyright: Vistex®, Go-to-Market Suite®, and other Vistex, inc. graphics, logos, and service names are trademarks, registered trademarks or trade dress of Vistex, Inc. In the United States and other countries. The information contained in these materials is only for use by the recipient. No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express written permission of Vistex, Inc. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice. All rights reserved. © Copyright 2021 Vistex, Inc.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Alex Dehnert, Vistex, Inc., 847.490.0420, [email protected]

SOURCE Vistex, Inc.