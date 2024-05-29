Vistex Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Enterprise Software

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in enterprise software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, proudly celebrates 25 years of solving complex business problems. In 1999, Sanjay Shah founded Vistex and embarked on a journey to overcome mission-critical and high-value business challenges, help brands differentiate their go-to-market strategies and take control of their revenue and margin management with real-time insights through automation and detailed analytics.

"This year is bittersweet for us at Vistex, while we celebrate a monumental company milestone atypical in today's software industry, we also lost our CEO Sanjay Shah in January. In founding Vistex, Sanjay knew that traditional ERP systems alone would not be able to handle the ever-increasing complexity of go-to-market programs," said Amos Biegun, CEO of Vistex. "Our 25th anniversary signifies our industry leadership and unwavering commitment to providing award-winning, world-class software solutions and services to our customers. I'm immensely honored to lead our talented team who have been instrumental in our success, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Our 25th anniversary signifies our unwavering commitment to providing world-class software solutions to our customers. Post this

Vistex is a full-service company for software, implementation and managed services. Available in the cloud and on-premise, Vistex's integrated software manages and analyzes margins on both the buy- and sell-side, providing a clear picture of how programs impact financial, marketing and sales functions. With a global footprint spanning 20 offices and a dedicated workforce exceeding 2,000 employees, Vistex empowers leading brands across the entire value chain in such industries as Automotive, Consumer Products, High Tech, Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale Distribution to manage the full life cycle of their programs.

To mark its 25th anniversary, Vistex will host its highly anticipated 15th annual VISTAS summit in its hometown of Chicago in September. This premier event will showcase a dynamic lineup of customer- and Vistex-led presentations and panels featuring industry experts and practitioners who will share invaluable insights and advice on navigating the complexities of rebates, pricing strategies, trade spend optimization, royalty management and much more.

About Vistex

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Press inquiries only:

Vistex, Inc.

Alex Dehnert

P: +8474900420

E: [email protected]

SOURCE VISTEX, INC.