Vistex Receives 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Application - Industry Cloud Category

HOFFMAN ESTATES, III., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. today announced that it received a 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Application - Industry Cloud category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. Winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

As SAP's industry cloud partner we continue to pioneer new paths, and are thrilled to receive SAP's most prestigious award. Post this

"Vistex was SAP's first solution extension partner when the program was established more than 20 years ago," said Amos Biegun, CEO of Vistex. "Now, as SAP's industry cloud partner we continue to pioneer new paths. We are thrilled to receive SAP's highest and most prestigious award, a testament to our partnership and joint efforts to deliver value-add solutions to our customers."

Vistex software products are resold as SAP solution extensions, as part of the enterprise management system. The company's solutions run inside SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Suite as well as side-by-side in the cloud on SAP's Business Technology Platform, offering real-time insights into program performance. The integrated software manages and analyzes margins on both the buy- and sell-side, providing a clear picture of how programs impact financial, marketing and sales functions.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Vistex

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Vistex www.vistex.com.

