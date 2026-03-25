Vistex Receives Distinct Honor as Recipient of the 2026 SAP Partner Awards

SAP announces Vistex as a Global Winner in the Innovative Solution: Solutions Extensions category

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, today announced that in recognition of excellent contribution to SAP, Vistex is awarded an SAP Partner Award for Innovative Solution: Solution Extensions, exemplifying the company's extraordinary partnership as an SAP Partner.

"All of us at Vistex are extremely proud of this recognition," said Amos Biegun, CEO of Vistex. "As SAP's inaugural solution extension partner, this reaffirms our 20-plus year partnership with SAP, and recognizes what we have accomplished together for the joint benefit of our customers."

Vistex's portfolio of AI-driven enterprise software for revenue and margin management, SAP margin optimization solutions by Vistex, extend core ERP functionalities by providing a complete gross-to-net view of profitability. From pricing to rebates and reimbursements, to rights & royalties, including agricultural business processes and excise tax management, the applications provide a clearer picture of how these programs impact financial, marketing and sales functions.

Enhanced with Vistex Business AI, customers can extend the value of key business processes through optimization and automation. The Vistex portfolio of SAP products is highly configurable to address specific industry needs, including consumer products, retail, media & entertainment, wholesale distribution, life sciences as well as discrete and process manufacturing.

Vistex enterprise software is resold as SAP Solution Extensions, as part of the enterprise management system. The solutions are available in the core of SAP S/4HANA and in the cloud on SAP Business Technology Platform and undergo a premium qualification process exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions.

About Vistex:

SAP margin optimization solutions by Vistex help businesses gain a complete gross-to-net view of profitability through mission-critical pricing, trade, royalty and incentive programs. Without integrated software, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the top line and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. As part of the enterprise management system, Vistex solutions offer end-to-end planning, execution and real-time insights into program performance, deployed in the S/4HANA core or in the cloud on SAP BTP. Visit www.vistex.com.

For more information, press only:

Alex Dehnert, Vistex, Inc., 847.490.0420, [email protected]

SOURCE VISTEX, INC.