Vistex Solutions for SAP® Software Now Available on the Latest Version of SAP S/4HANA®

As one of SAP's longstanding partners, Vistex will be showcasing its latest offering at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held June 5–7 in Orlando, Florida in booth 870.

Vistex maintains a close collaborative relationship with SAP, with the aim of ensuring that the latest innovations in SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA are leveraged and extended into Vistex solutions. New innovations in machine learning and predictive analytics, redesigned engines optimized for peak performance using SAP HANA, and an extensive SAP Fiori® user experience, are some of the gains from investing in Vistex Solutions for SAP software.

Future Vistex releases are planned to be synchronized with corresponding SAP software releases to support customers in maximizing their investment and realizing more immediate benefits from both solutions.

SAP S/4HANA is a real-time enterprise resource planning suite for digital business. It is built on an advanced in-memory platform, SAP HANA, and offers a personalized, consumer-grade user experience with SAP Fiori. Deployable in the cloud or on premise, SAP S/4HANA can drive instant value across all lines of business – no matter the industry or business size.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, rights and royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. Vistex's Solutions for SAP software utilize the core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to maximize customer investment. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

