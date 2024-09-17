Visto Visors Launches Innovative Wide Brim Visor Collection for Ultimate Sun Protection and Visual Clarity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visto Visors, a leader in innovative sun protection accessories, proudly announces the launch of its new line of visors featuring wide brims, designed for those seeking extended UV protection and 360-degree visibility. This latest collection is perfect for women who enjoy outdoor sports such as golf, tennis, and pickleball, as well as those who want to stay shielded during daily walks, or a day at the beach.

Vista Visors wide brim visor with UV sun protection is the perfect choice for any outdoor activity. Visto Visors wide brim collection provides extended coverage and 360-degree unobstructed views.

The new visors, available in classic white, sleek black, and vibrant hot pink, provide ample coverage without comprising style. In addition to the visors, Visto Visors is expanding its lineup to include wide-brimmed hats as well in white, black and camel, ensuring there's a perfect option for every outdoor enthusiast.

In a commitment to comfort, Visto Visors also introduces structured nylon mesh hats, providing cool, crisp wearability for all-day use. Visto Visors' patent-pending designs not only prioritize sun protection but also enhances the user experience with transparent brims that allow for 360-degree unobstructed views.

"We are thrilled to launch our wide brim collection, catering specifically to active women who value both style and functionality," said Sheila G. Mains, CEO & Founder of Visto Visors. "Our hats and visors are designed to offer unparalleled protection while keeping you looking fabulous on and off the course, or court."

Visto Visors invites customers to experience the perfect blend of fashion and function with the new wide brim collection. Visit vistovisors.com to explore the full range of styles and colors and find your ideal hat or visor today.

ABOUT VISTO VISORS

Launched earlier this year at The Racquet Club Pickleball Tournament, at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Visto Visors is the latest creation by Florida-based Entrepreneur Sheila G. Mains, the Founder and Creator of the multi million dollar brand, Brownie Brittle, LLC.

