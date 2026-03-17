Vistra Achieves Investment‑Grade Credit Ratings from S&P and Fitch

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) today announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the company's long-term issuer default rating to investment grade, further strengthening Vistra's credit profile. The action follows S&P Global Ratings' upgrade of Vistra's issuer credit rating to investment grade on Dec. 2, 2025, marking the second investment grade credit rating from a major credit rating agency.

Fitch upgraded Vistra's long‑term issuer default rating to BBB‑, citing the company's improved business profile, strong credit metrics, supportive capital allocation, and improving market fundamentals.

"Fitch's recent upgrade, together with S&P's action in December, reflects the consistent execution of our strategy and our continued focus on balance sheet strength," said Jim Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vistra. "We believe achieving investment‑grade ratings positions the company well to maintain financial flexibility and support long‑term value creation."

Vistra's credit profile has strengthened meaningfully in recent years, supported by:

Sustained free cash flow generation across market conditions

Disciplined capital allocation and reduction in balance sheet leverage

An increasingly geographic and fuel-diversified generation portfolio with a significant dispatchable component

Increased visibility and stability in earnings profile, supported by the recently announced long-term generation power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Amazon and Meta

A strong liquidity position and conservative financial policies

The company expects that its investment‑grade ratings from S&P and Fitch will enhance access to the capital markets and, over time, reduce borrowing costs.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

SOURCE Vistra Corp