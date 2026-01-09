Vistra and Meta Announce Agreements to Support Nuclear Plants in PJM and Add New Nuclear Generation to the Grid

The 20-year power purchase agreements will support Meta operations and increase the energy output of three Vistra nuclear plants in PJM

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced it has entered into 20-year PPAs to provide more than 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon energy from a combination of three different Vistra nuclear plants to support Meta's operations in the region. The agreements include 2,176 MW of operating generation and an additional 433 MW of combined power output increases, which will be the largest nuclear uprates supported by a corporate customer in the United States. The agreements will also grow the local tax base, foster economic development in the region, and protect existing jobs while creating new ones. With today's announcement, Vistra will now begin planning for subsequent license extensions at all three plants, which would extend operations of these carbon-free assets for another 20 years.

"This is a unique and exciting collaboration, and Vistra is proud to partner with Meta on these long-term power purchase agreements, which ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of Vistra's Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse, and Perry nuclear power plants for decades to come while providing a competitive solution for our customer to support its sustainable operations," said Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra. "Importantly, this commitment from Meta provides Vistra the certainty needed to invest in these plants and communities and bring new nuclear generation online for the grid – through uprates at our existing plants."

"At Meta, we are investing in nuclear energy because it provides clean, reliable power that is essential for advancing our AI ambitions and strengthening American leadership in energy innovation. By supporting nuclear power, we ensure that our operations – and the communities we serve – benefit from energy solutions that drive both technological progress and economic growth," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta.

Through the agreements:

Meta is purchasing 2,176 MW of nuclear energy and capacity from the operating Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio;

"As recently as 2020, before Vistra owned Perry, Davis-Besse, and Beaver Valley, these plants were on a path to retirement," said Stacey Doré, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer of Vistra. "When we signed a deal to acquire these plants in 2023, Vistra saw their tremendous contribution – to the reliability of the grid, to the stability of the region, to their local communities, and to the people who work there. Fast-forward to today and we're investing in expanding these same plants, and thanks to our dedicated employees and a committed partner like Meta, this fleet will continue to provide reliable, carbon-free energy to power the grid of the future."

Meta's purchases under the agreements will begin in late 2026, with additional capacity added to the grid through 2034, when the full 2,609 MW of power will be online.

Each of the three plants has received initial license renewal from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The PPAs provide certainty for Vistra to pursue subsequent license renewal for each of the reactors, which would extend each license an additional 20 years. Currently, Beaver Valley Unit 1 is licensed through 2036; Davis-Besse is licensed through 2037; Perry is licensed through 2046; and Beaver Valley Unit 2 is licensed through 2047.

Economic Engine for Local Economies

Vistra's nuclear plants have been significant contributors to local economies since their construction. The PPAs continue that commitment, including tens of millions of dollars in state and local taxes each year, substantial charitable giving, community involvement, and volunteerism by the company and its employees.

These three plants provide thousands of permanent, well-paying jobs. Over the life of the uprate projects, which span approximately nine years, approximately 3,000 project-related jobs across engineering, construction, and planned outage work are expected, adding to the economic impact around these plants.

Support for Today's Announcement

"Bringing new nuclear generation online is key to Ohio and our nation's growth and security, and Vistra's significant investment is a huge win for Ohio," said U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio). "Thanks to this announcement, essential plants will remain on the grid for the long-term, supporting jobs and local revenues."

"This agreement reinforces Pennsylvania's leadership in clean, reliable nuclear power and will support Pennsylvania's workers, unlock new capacity to meet rising electricity demand, and help power economic growth and development across Beaver County and our Commonwealth," said U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pennsylvania).

"This partnership between Vistra and Meta taps into Pennsylvania's strengths as a national energy leader and will create and protect good-paying jobs, grow our economy, and ultimately add more power to the grid," said Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pennsylvania). "My administration is working to generate even more power in the Commonwealth to keep up with rising demand — with more power comes more national security, more independence, and more economic freedom. Projects like this — bringing new clean energy to our grid to power next generation technology — are exactly the types of projects we want to welcome to the Commonwealth."

"Vistra's announcement that it will be creating more jobs and increasing the output at its two nuclear plants in Ohio is exciting news as we start this new year," said Ohio State Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin).

"Vistra's announcement that it will be reinvesting in power generation at its two Ohio nuclear plants is welcome news. Vistra's commitment in creating jobs and increasing energy output through Ohio power generation is key to meeting future energy needs," said Ohio State Sen. Brian Chavez (R-Marietta), Chairman of the Ohio Senate Energy Committee.

"Vistra's announcement about its upgrades and hiring at its two nuclear power plants confirms Ohio's energy strategy is working. Market participants committed to increasing nuclear generation will enhance grid resiliency, accelerate economic development, and benefit all ratepayers in the state of Ohio," said Ohio State Rep. Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), Chairman of the Ohio House Energy Committee.

"The Beaver Valley Nuclear Plant has been a trusted source of affordable, reliable power since 1976. Extending its operating license will secure over 750 high-quality jobs for decades, ensuring long-term economic stability for Beaver County and beyond. It's a smart, private investment that benefits communities without shifting the burden to taxpayers. This is a major win for western Pennsylvania," said Pennsylvania State Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver Co./Washington Co.).

"Beaver Valley has delivered clean, reliable energy and stable employment for generations. This agreement ensures that tradition continues—without adding costs to taxpayers. As a co-chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Nuclear Energy Caucus this is exactly the kind of forward-looking investment we have championed and one that Pennsylvania needs, and for which Beaver County is perfectly positioned: one that keeps and creates jobs, energizes local economies, and keeps dependable power on the grid," said Pennsylvania State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County).

About Vistra's nuclear plants in PJM:

Perry is a single-unit power plant located on Lake Erie, about 40 miles northeast of Cleveland in Perry, Ohio. The plant has a capacity of 1,268 MW and provides more than 600 full-time jobs in the North Perry area.

Davis-Besse is a single-unit power plant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, located on Lake Erie, approximately 35 miles east of Toledo. The plant has a capacity of 908 MW and provides more than 600 full-time jobs in the area.

Beaver Valley is a two-unit power plant in western Pennsylvania, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The plant has a capacity of 1,872 MW and provides more than 750 full-time jobs in the area.

