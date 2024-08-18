Vistra appoints Andrew Cherry as Group Chief Financial Officer (Designate)

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business solutions that help organisations to invest and grow efficiently and compliantly across the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Cherry as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Designate, effective 21 August.

Andrew Cherry, Group Chief Financial Officer Designate, Vistra

Initially based in Luxembourg before moving to Singapore, Andrew will lead the Group's finance function and be responsible for driving the performance of the business to achieve its ambitious long-term strategic and financial objectives, supporting its goal of making operating globally feel frictionless for clients.

Group CEO Simon Webster states, "The addition of Andrew to Vistra's executive team is a statement of our intent as a business. Following the 2023 merger between Vistra and Tricor, our focus this year has been on the successful integration of the two businesses. As we move towards the end of this initial 2-year operating cycle and look ahead to the next 2-year focus on growth acceleration, Andrew's appointment will strengthen our leadership DNA with his outstanding track record in successful businesses and provide invaluable experience for the focus on growth."

Andrew will succeed Hilton Hess who has served as our CFO since 2020 and has been instrumental in shaping Vistra over the past few years and in making significant improvements across both Finance and the wider organisation.

Simon adds: "We are grateful for the leadership and dedication that Hilton has brought to Vistra. He has led numerous acquisitions, refinancing events, and most recently his steerage through the recent merger has been outstanding. Hilton's plan was to step down once the subsequent integration of the expanded group had been completed, and he will be leaving the business on 3 October. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Andrew Cherry, Group CFO, adds, "I am excited to be joining Vistra at a pivotal time in its journey. The recent merger has provided the company with the capabilities it needs to fulfil its ambitious plans and I am looking forward to playing a leading role in taking the business to the next level."

Nicholas Macksey, Partner within the EQT Private Capital Asia Advisory team at Vistra's owner, EQT, comments, "With a CFO career spanning 25 years, Andrew's deep expertise in high growth situations, technology, and organisational transformation make him an ideal fit for Vistra's development journey. His commitment to executional excellence will also help ensure the company is able to deliver at the highest level for both clients and colleagues."

Andrew's prestigious career began at Price Waterhouse in the United Kingdom, followed by extensive experience in multiple sectors across PE-backed, private and listed businesses including BAT plc, Cable & Wireless plc, Gemini Consulting, Volex plc and Salamanca Group. He has worked internationally in the UK, Europe, US, the Caribbean and Asia. Most recently he was CFO at Alter Domus for five years where he was instrumental to value creation and the successful sales of the business to Cinven.

Andrew is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, with a bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Sheffield and a master's in Business Administration from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois.

About Vistra

