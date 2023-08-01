Vistra Completes Milestone Expansion of Flagship California Energy Storage System

350 MW / 1,400 MWh addition is online and bolstering California grid reliability this summer

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) is announcing that it has completed the 350-megawatt/1,400-megawatt-hour Phase III expansion of its Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, bringing its total capacity to 750 MW/3,000 MWh, the largest of its kind in the world. The Phase III expansion achieved commercial operation on June 2 and is now storing power and releasing it to California's grid. It will operate under a 15-year resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) beginning August 1.

"As we navigate this energy transition to cleaner fuel sources, the ability to balance that shift with both reliability and affordability is paramount," said Jim Burke, Vistra president and CEO. "Continued investment in energy storage, like our Moss Landing site, allows us to harness and store a substantial and growing amount of power from intermittent renewables and then deliver that electricity when customers need it most."

Burke continued, "We appreciate the continued partnership with PG&E, which allows us to bring our expertise in energy storage to bolster the reliability of California's growing renewable portfolio and provide much-needed power to its residents."

The Phase III project, which is made up of 122 individual containers that together house more than 110,000 battery modules, was completed on schedule and within budget in just 16 months, despite a challenging supply chain environment and tremendous rainfall.

Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility is co-located on the site of Vistra's existing natural gas-fueled Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County – a site that has provided critical electricity to Californians since 1950.

"Like our other energy storage projects, we've been able to locate this project at a site that has historically been used for electricity production, enabling the reuse of a site with existing industrial zoning and infrastructure and with the physical space for potential growth. In addition, revitalizing existing sites ensures the local communities continue to benefit from ongoing operations while we provide affordable electricity to consumers."

Executing on its commitment to grow its zero-carbon portfolio has made Vistra a market leader in battery energy storage, as it now owns the second-most energy storage capacity in the country. In addition to its California assets, Vistra owns and operates two solar facilities, one solar-plus-storage facility, and a 260-MW storage facility, all in Texas. Additionally, Vistra has a robust pipeline of projects, including four solar installations and 10 other storage and solar-plus-storage facilities, all in various stages of development in Illinois and Texas.

With a commitment to affordability, reliability, and sustainability, Vistra announced earlier this year its intention to further grow its zero-carbon portfolio through the acquisition of Energy Harbor's 4,000-MW nuclear fleet. Once the transaction closes, which is expected later this year, Vistra will own and operate the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country, with 6,400 MW of carbon-free nuclear power. The company also continues to operate a large, dispatchable power fleet that brings flexibility and reliability while the country continues to transition to low-carbon resources.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including all major competitive wholesale power markets in the U.S. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company owns and operates the 750-MW/3,000-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

