Vistra Continues Global Expansion with the Launch of a New Canada Office

The expansion into Canada comes about at the same time Vistra's Alternative Investments division was awarded a major fund administration mandate from a leading Private Equity firm headquartered in Toronto.

Commenting on the opening of Vistra's Toronto office, Onno Bouwmeister, Group Managing Director, Alternative Investments at Vistra said: "This is a huge milestone for all of us at Vistra and I am incredibly proud of the team from across the globe that came together to get this office operational within six weeks of the decision. This new office will complement our existing offices in North America and further strengthen the experience and expertise we can provide to our clients in this critical region. Initially our focus in Canada will be around our Alternative Investments business, however we plan to build upon our existing local relationships to expand our service capabilities to offer Vistra's full suite of services across all business lines."

Martin Crawford, CEO at Vistra commented: "Canada is home to some of the most sophisticated institutional investors, largest multinationals and innovative high growth companies, as well as being a target for inbound investment from across the globe and a market that has been on our radar for some time. This new local presence will strengthen our ability to provide our high calibre expertise to these clients and better support global clients interested in Canada. I am excited to watch Vistra establish itself as a major presence in Canada."

