Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximate 9% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its first quarter 2023 dividend. The common dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of March 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be March 19, 2024.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.0% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series A dividend is $40.00 per preferred share, or $80.00 per share of Series A preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series A dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to Series A preferred stockholders of record as of April 1, 2024.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. With operations in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Learn more at https://www.vistracorp.com.

