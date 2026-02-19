Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

News provided by

Vistra Corp

Feb 19, 2026, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2280 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of approximately $75 million this quarter. The common dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of March 20, 2026. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be March 20, 2026.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.0% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series A dividend is $40.00 per preferred share, or $80.00 per share of Series A preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series A dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to Series A preferred stockholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

SOURCE Vistra Corp

