Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series B Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2130 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximately 10% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of Dec. 20, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 19, 2023.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Green Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or $70.00 per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2023, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2023.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. With operations in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Learn more at https://www.vistracorp.com.

SOURCE Vistra Corp