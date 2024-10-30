Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, and Series C Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2215 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. The common dividend is payable on Dec. 31, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of Dec. 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 20, 2024.

Additionally, the board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or $70.00 per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024.

Finally, the board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.875% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series C dividend is $44.375 per preferred share, or $88.75 per share of Series C preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series C dividend is payable on Jan. 15, 2025, to Series C preferred stockholders of record as of Jan. 1, 2025.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is a leader in the energy transformation with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient, power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

