Vistra Energy Receives Spirit of Caring Award from United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

In the past year, Vistra raised more than $1.57 million in employee and corporate contributions for United Way. Contributions went to United Way chapters in communities across Texas where the company has locations, but most of the money raised went to the Metropolitan Dallas chapter, making Vistra one of only 12 "Million Dollar" companies. In addition, Vistra employees volunteered more than 700 hours during the annual campaign.

"Vistra's dedicated employees have a longstanding commitment to positively and constructively engaging our local communities, service organizations, and charitable leaders that make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need," said Curt Morgan, Vistra's president and chief executive officer. "The United Way is so incredibly effective in this respect, and I'm proud of our people for living our values, for going above and beyond, and for selflessly serving others in the communities where we work and live."

"Metropolitan Dallas is deeply blessed by the determination and commitment to serve shown by Vistra's outstanding employees," added Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "Vistra's receipt of the Spirit of Caring Award caps years of remarkable generosity, highlighted by the fact that the company has raised a total of $10.5 million for annual United Way campaigns since 2013. Furthermore, and just as importantly, Vistra employees have donated thousands of volunteer hours to nonprofits across North Texas. We are deeply grateful to Vistra for these remarkable contributions and look to Vistra as a continuing standard for commitment to the community. They inspire us."

In addition to receipt of the Spirit of Caring Award, Vistra team member Danielle Cooper has been recognized with the Emerging Leader award for her role in the Vistra campaign, the company's volunteer program Energy In Action, and ongoing volunteerism as a Grant Panelist with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. The award is given to a young professional who is committed to helping communities succeed through giving, volunteerism, and advocacy.

Vistra Energy was formally honored at the annual United Way Awards dinner on May 17 in Dallas.

Media

Meranda Cohn

Media.Relations@vistraenergy.com

214-875-8004

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 6,000 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states, and its generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, and solar facilities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-energy-receives-spirit-of-caring-award-from-united-way-of-metropolitan-dallas-300650622.html

SOURCE Vistra Energy