Vistra Energy to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 4, 2018 and Announces 2018 Analyst Day

IRVING, Texas, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) plans to report its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Friday, May 4, 2018. Management will present the results during a webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).
The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra Energy's website at www.vistraenergy.com under "Events and Presentations." For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay of the call will be available on the Vistra Energy website for one year following the call.
Vistra Energy is also announcing that it will hold an Analyst Day for investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The Analyst Day presentation will be broadcast live via webcast from Vistra Energy's website, and a replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the live event.
About Vistra Energy
Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through subsidiaries that include TXU Energy, Dynegy Energy Services, Homefield Services, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 6,000 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states, and its generation fleet totals approximately 40,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, and solar facilities.
