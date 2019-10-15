Vistra Energy to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5, 2019

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Management will present the results during a webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live, listen-only webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra Energy's website at www.vistraenergy.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the Vistra Energy website for one year following the webcast.

Media

Meranda Cohn

214-875-8004

Media.Relations@vistraenergy.com

Analysts

Molly Sorg

214-812-0046

Investor@vistraenergy.com

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated energy company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses, Vistra operates in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 5,400 employees. Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country, and its retail brands serve approximately 3.7 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers with electricity and gas. The company's generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage facilities. The company is currently developing the largest battery energy storage system of its kind in the world – a 300-MW/1,200-MWh system in Moss Landing, California.

SOURCE Vistra Energy

Related Links

http://www.vistraenergy.com

