Vistra Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

News provided by

Vistra Corp

22 Jan, 2024, 08:47 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) reminded holders of outstanding warrants (CUSIP No. 92840M128) (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of Vistra common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that the Warrants will expire on Feb. 2, 2024.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, there were nine million Warrants outstanding all of which will expire Feb. 2, 2024. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase 0.652 shares of Vistra common stock at an exercise price of $32.93 (subject to further adjustment from time to time), or $50.51 (subject to adjustment of the exercise price from time to time) per share of Vistra common stock received.

Any Warrant not exercised on or prior to 5:00pm New York Time on Feb. 2, 2024, will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. With operations in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Learn more at https://www.vistracorp.com.

SOURCE Vistra Corp

Also from this source

Vistra Announces Pricing Terms of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Secured Notes

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) ("Vistra") announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to...

Vistra Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Secured Notes

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) ("Vistra") announced today the results to date of its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.