Vistra Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) reminded holders of outstanding warrants (CUSIP No. 92840M128) (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of Vistra common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that the Warrants will expire on Feb. 2, 2024.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, there were nine million Warrants outstanding all of which will expire Feb. 2, 2024. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase 0.652 shares of Vistra common stock at an exercise price of $32.93 (subject to further adjustment from time to time), or $50.51 (subject to adjustment of the exercise price from time to time) per share of Vistra common stock received.

Any Warrant not exercised on or prior to 5:00pm New York Time on Feb. 2, 2024, will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants.

