Vistra Names Industry Veteran Stacey Doré as Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that Stacey Doré will be joining the company as its first chief strategy and sustainability officer and executive vice president of public affairs, effective Aug. 23, 2022. Doré, who previously worked for Vistra's predecessor companies, will report to Vistra's president and chief executive officer, Jim Burke. In this new role, Doré is responsible for corporate strategy, sustainability, regulatory and government affairs, communications, and community engagement.

"Stacey is a respected, proven leader who has a broad understanding of both our company and our industry," said Burke. "Her diverse background spans not only competitive power generation, retail, and commercial activities, but also in related businesses, including transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas. We are thrilled to have her join our executive team and dedicate her considerable talents to leading our strategy, sustainability, and public affairs efforts. We believe integrating these critical activities under Stacey will further solidify our commitment to decarbonizing our fleet, growing Vistra Zero, and to the broader energy transition and the leading role Vistra will play. We look forward to Stacey's contributions and leadership as our industry goes through considerable change."

"I am honored to join the Vistra team at a pivotal time during the company's growth and transformation," said Doré. "Vistra is a leader in the energy transition and plays a critical role in meeting the needs of customers and communities across the U.S. during a time of rapid change in the industry. This company is at the forefront of responsibly transitioning our country's power grid, and I'm excited about Vistra's future."

Doré most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Hunt Utility Services and Sharyland Utilities, an electric utility within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market, from 2019-2021. Prior to that role, she was senior vice president and general counsel for publicly traded InfraREIT, Inc., an electric transmission and distribution company structured as a real estate investment trust, from 2016-2019. Doré originally joined Vistra's predecessor companies in 2008 as part of the legal team where she served in several leadership roles, including executive vice president and general counsel. She began her career as an attorney at Vinson & Elkins in 1997.

Doré is a member of the board of directors for Williams, a leading energy infrastructure company with operations across the natural gas value chain, where she serves on the audit committee and the governance and sustainability committee. She holds a juris doctor from Harvard Law School and a bachelor's degree in journalism from University of Southwestern Louisiana.

