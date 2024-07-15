Vistra Pledges $1 Million to Aid Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Additional Energy AidSM Funds Available to Texas Communities

IRVING, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the initial impacts of Hurricane Beryl stretching into a second week, Texas-based Vistra (NYSE: VST) is announcing several ways it and its family of retail electricity brands are helping Texans with critical needs, recovery efforts, and bill-payment assistance and flexibility. Vistra's retail brands include TXU Energy, Ambit Energy, TriEagle Energy, 4Change Energy, Veteran Energy, and Express Energy.

"This devastating storm has significantly affected the lives of millions, and we are committed to helping those communities in distress. The impacts go far beyond the storm itself as many Texans lost power during sweltering summer heat and have lost vital resources such as food and medicine," said Scott Hudson, president of Vistra Retail. "Our hope is that this contribution will help to provide relief and comfort to those still dealing with Beryl's aftermath."

Vistra's $1 million donation will be divided between its charity and social services partners, who will work directly with people to provide assistance with supplies and food, and its own Energy Aid program to assist with electric bills.

"When our customers are dealing with the hardship of rebuilding, we don't want them worrying about whether to pay their electric bill or buy groceries. By utilizing our Energy Aid funds, they can free up that money to use on other necessities," Hudson continued.

"With this gift, Vistra is providing direct assistance to help neighbors throughout the greater Houston region recover from Hurricane Beryl," said Claudia Aguirre, president and CEO of BakerRipley. "The loss of food, income, and the additional expenses incurred by families all over the region is significant. We are grateful to the Vistra family of retail brands for their ongoing partnership, especially during times like this."

To access assistance:

Bill-payment assistance: Over the last 40 years, the company's Energy Aid program has provided more than $130 million in bill-payment assistance, helping around 20,000 families a year keep their homes powered and safe. These funds are donated by employees, customers, and the company and are distributed through social service partner agencies.

With today's announcement, Vistra is providing an additional $400,000 through Energy Aid to assist customers in areas impacted by Hurricane Beryl who need help paying their electric bills. These funds are being allocated to existing Energy Aid partners serving Houston and upper Texas Gulf Coast areas.

For information on which social service agency provides assistance in their area, customers can call 2-1-1 and ask for "bill payment assistance."

Payment flexibility: Additionally, during this time of extreme need, Vistra's Texas retail brands are providing payment flexibility to customers affected by Hurricane Beryl by:

Waiving late fees.

Extending payment due dates with no down payment required.

Reducing down payments and deferring the balances over five equal installments.

This assistance will be available through at least Aug. 30 to customers of Vistra's Texas retail brands: TXU Energy, Ambit Energy, TriEagle Energy, 4Change Energy, Veteran Energy, and Express Energy. Customers can call the customer service number on their electric bill to take advantage of this payment flexibility assistance.

All other critical needs like food and necessities: Texans can call 2-1-1 to be connected to social service agencies partnering with Vistra in their area, including BakerRipley, Catholic Charities, and Northwest Assistance Ministries.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is a leader in the energy transformation with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient, power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

