Vistra Receives Approval to Operate Comanche Peak Nuclear Plant Through 2053

NRC issues 20-year license renewal to the 2,400-megawatt nuclear plant, ensuring continued reliable, baseload generation of zero-carbon electricity

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved its request to extend the operation of Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant through 2053, an additional 20 years beyond its original licenses. The company submitted its application for license renewal with the NRC in October 2022.

"With demand for electricity growing at a rapid pace, reliable sources of power, like Comanche Peak, are going to be absolutely essential to meeting that need," said Jim Burke, president and chief executive officer of Vistra. "Importantly, this demand growth is happening at the same time as the country is transitioning to cleaner energy sources and many fossil plants are retiring. Electricity is one of the most basic building blocks of the economy, and extending the operation of our nuclear fleet provides decades of support for both existing and growing sectors."

"We take pride in the part we play every day in powering the grid with carbon-free energy. Our dedicated Comanche Peak team operates the plant safely and at a high level of performance, and I'm proud that this record of excellence has paved the way to securing another 20 years of operation," said Ken Peters, chief nuclear officer of Vistra. "I want to acknowledge the tremendous work by the team who facilitated one of the most efficient license renewal efforts with the NRC."

The NRC staff noted in an April report1 to NRC commissioners that Vistra's "proactive and voluntary efforts" helped improve the timeliness and efficiency of the license renewal process. The company voluntarily submitted three supplements to the applications, which the staff said contributed to a 70% reduction in its requests for information compared to previous license renewals.

Comanche Peak, a two-unit facility, is the third of Vistra's four nuclear plants to receive its license extension from the NRC. Comanche Peak units 1 and 2 can now operate through 2050 and 2053, respectively. The company's Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant units 1 and 2 in Pennsylvania are licensed through 2036 and 2047, and Davis-Besse in Ohio is licensed through 2037. Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ohio filed its application for renewal in 2023 and is currently in the NRC review process.

Reliable, Clean, Emission-Free Electricity

Nuclear plants are uniquely positioned to provide both carbon-free power and always-on baseload generation. Vistra has established a leading role in the responsible energy transition and expansion, with the nation's second-largest competitive fleet of nuclear power plants at the center of its zero-carbon generation portfolio. Together, these four nuclear plants have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 MW of emission-free energy, enough to power about 3.25 million homes.

Economic Engine for Local Economy

The extension of Comanche Peak's operation also ensures continued economic benefits to the local area. The plant is operated by more than 600 employees and more than 200 permanent contractors. Refueling outages for the two reactors require supplemental workers and bring in anywhere from 800-1,200 skilled technicians from across the country. These contractors are a source of substantial additional economic activity for hotels, restaurants, and related businesses in the area.

As the largest taxpayer in Somervell County, Texas, the plant pays more than $30 million a year in state and local taxes. Additionally, Comanche Peak donates thousands of dollars to community organizations, funds environmental protection programs, and takes part in civic engagement activities in both Somervell and Hood counties.

