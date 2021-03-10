Vistrada One of the First CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organizations (C3PAO) Helping to Secure the Nation's Supply Chain

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistrada LLC, a leading national security and technology solutions provider, announced today that it is one of the first organizations to be accredited as a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the CMMC Accreditation Body. CMMC C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments.

The CMMC is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs by early 2021 at which time all prime and sub-contractors doing business with the DoD will be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards.

CMMC has defined five maturity levels for security practices ranging from Basic to Advanced. As a C3PAO, Vistrada delivers assessments with Certified Assessor-led teams for clients and provides advisory services to other organizations seeking certification.

Jason Vik, a Navy veteran and Director of Risk Management and Cybersecurity Services explained: "CMMC is designed to protect the DOD supply chain from cyber vulnerabilities. As we have seen with recent attacks this could not come sooner." Mr. Vik is one of only one hundred Certified Provisional Assessors of CMMC.

Vistrada is now able to provide CMMC certification services. Prior to receiving C3PAO status, Vistrada has been providing CMMC advisory services to clients for compliance readiness. These services include strategic and operational consulting to ensure CMMC alignment around governance, gap assessment, risk management and remediation activities. Our virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service minimizes the need to build a large security organization which is extremely challenging in the current marketplace.

"Having Vistrada act as our vCISO allowed us to quickly and efficiently comply with the regulations and secure our environment," said James Crean from Crean, Inc. a Vistrada business partner and provider of hands-on aerospace engineering services and Smart Factory transformation solutions for manufacturing organizations.

Vistrada has years of security experience and deep expertise across CMMC, NIST, and DFARS helping commercial organizations and government agencies. Vistrada provides services to customers in regulated industries including defense, financial services, healthcare and government with offices in Albany, NY; Austin, TX; Chicago, Il; and headquarters in New York, NY.

Vistrada is a business, technology, risk management and cybersecurity services organization that partners with clients to identify, plan and deliver solutions that generate revenue, streamline costs, and manage risk.

Vistrada distinguishes itself by providing expertise with a flexible team structure allowing agility and responsiveness to our client's evolving needs. This ensures we bring the right team at the right time while optimizing the client's investment.

Vistrada is a certified minority and women owned business.

