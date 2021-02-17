Vistra's Effort to Powering Texas During Unprecedented Winter Storm

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST), through its integrated retail and power generation business, is committed to providing an essential product – electricity – and exceptional customer service every day of the year, and especially during this historic winter storm.

"Our people have worked around the clock, across the company and especially at our power plants, under difficult circumstances and continue to do so. We know that many of our fellow Texans are without electricity and are suffering through this unprecedented winter weather event. We are committed to doing everything possible to provide electricity to them with the utmost urgency," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra.

Vistra is powered by a diverse fleet of generation sources, made up of nuclear, natural gas, coal, solar, and battery energy storage. While the weather has created a number of challenges, of the company's nearly 19,000 megawatts of capacity, only approximately 1,000 megawatts are currently not able to produce electricity. Most of the remaining 18,000 megawatts are producing electricity with the balance of the capacity constrained due to challenges with receiving a steady supply of fuel for some plants as well as challenges with handling fuel already on site given the freezing conditions. Luminant, Vistra's generation subsidiary, is working with the electric utilities, natural gas pipelines and producers, and the railroad companies to obtain as much fuel supply as possible.

Power plant teams executed a significant winter preparedness strategy to keep electricity flowing to the Texas power grid during this unprecedented, extended winter weather event. Through these efforts and dealing with the challenges with fueling, Vistra estimates that it was able to produce approximately 25-30% of the power on the grid Monday and Tuesday, compared to its market share of capacity of approximately 18%.

Luminant has a winter weather preparedness process that includes an extensive checklist of items to review prior to the start of the season. This process includes installing windbreaks and large radiant heaters to supplement existing freeze protection and insulation, and performing preventative maintenance on freeze protection equipment such as the insulation and automatic circuitry designed to keep pipes from freezing. Around-the-clock weather monitoring, especially of critical instruments, occurs as well as coordination with ERCOT, the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, and the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Vistra recognizes that this unprecedented winter weather event in Texas is not over and we are continuing to focus on taking every action possible to keep our plants online, delivering the maximum electricity possible to Texans.

