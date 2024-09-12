Vistria-backed MGT's SLED Government Technology and Advisory Solutions Platform Turns 50 and Launches New Branding to Integrate Multiple Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT, a leading technology and advisory solutions provider focused on the state, local and education (SLED) government sector, announced today the rebranding of its integrated platform into one unified brand under the name "MGT." After 10 acquisitions since 2020, this brand unification marks a pivotal moment in MGT's 50-year history, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of specialized solutions that address mission-critical problems at the top of the client leadership agenda.

Over the years, MGT has established itself as a trusted advisor to state and local governments, school districts, universities, and essential organizations nationwide. It has completed over 30,000 client engagements, impacting millions of lives.

New Branding

The new MGT brand embodies a bold and modern identity that reflects the firm's commitment to impact, growth and innovation. As MGT celebrates its 50th anniversary, the refreshed branding conveys MGT's frontline focus on cutting-edge technology management and high-value advisory solutions. All MGT's solutions are now unified on one online platform, mgt.us, anchored by the tagline "Impacting communities for good."

Comprehensive Solutions

MGT leverages decades of technical expertise and data analytics to identify the root causes of problems, and collaborates closely with clients to co-create solutions that drive measurable, lasting improvements. Now under one brand, MGT's end-to-end suite of management consulting, implementation and managed solutions supports client needs in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, human capital, fiscal and operational improvement. These solutions are designed to optimize public services, enhance education systems, bolster community resilience and promote economic growth.

Dynamic Growth

Founded in 1974 by experts in education and government management, MGT has experienced significant growth in recent years. Since 2021, the firm has seen 400% employee growth and 144% compound annual revenue growth. Today, MGT employs over 900 professionals nationwide, with 2024 revenues projected to exceed $400 million. The firm has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies (No. 901) for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Key Milestones

MGT's growth has been fueled by a series of strategic acquisitions in key areas such as enterprise technology modernization, education transformation and organizational performance optimization. These acquisitions, now integrated under the singular MGT brand, include:

Cira Infotech (cybersecurity)

Eric Hall & Associates (facility master planning)

& Associates (facility master planning) Kitamba (education performance)

Davis Demographics (planning and forecasting)

Layer 3 Communications (IT infrastructure, networking and managed services)

Ed Direction (academic improvement)

Step By Step Learning (literacy and academic improvement)

GovHR USA (human capital consulting)

Recent acquisitions include AMS.NET (IT infrastructure and physical security) and Cicero (strategic advisory solutions).

CEO Trey Traviesa on MGT

"In an era of rapid technological advancement, challenges in education, and economic volatility, our clients are increasingly turning to us as their trusted advisor for innovative and reliable solutions," said Trey Traviesa, chief executive officer, MGT. "Our cutting-edge technology and advisory solutions are proven to drive digital transformation, enhance public-sector performance, and revitalize educational institutions.

"Our remarkable growth is a direct result of MGT's commitment to client excellence, social impact and employee ownership. For 50 years, we've guided our clients through their most complex challenges, delivering the technology and expertise needed for meaningful performance improvement. We are excited to continue this journey as we expand our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients — ultimately impacting communities for good."

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local, and education (SLED) government agencies and targeted commercial sectors. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our clients' leadership agendas. We partner to help clients build resilience, implement systematic change, and strengthen their foundations, now and for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

