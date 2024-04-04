Vistry Founder to Share Vision for Industrial Transformation at Intel Vision 2024

Preeminent conference exploring advanced computing's real-world impact, Intel Vision draws C-level executives across sectors.

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistry, the leading developer of generative AI technologies, today announced that Founder and CEO Atif Kureishy will deliver a keynote at Intel Vision 2024 on April 9th in Phoenix, AZ.

As the preeminent conference exploring advanced computing's real-world impact, Intel Vision draws C-level executives across sectors. Kureishy's address, "Unleashing the Power of Conversational AI," will outline how generative dialogue agents can optimize complex industrial operations through natural language.

Specifically, Kureishy will demonstrate Vistry's work applying their GenAI platform in manufacturing via virtual assistants. By infusing procedural knowledge into intelligent interfaces, assistants can automate tasks like locating documentation, generating quality checks, and providing real-time performance insights to supervisors.

Early automotive client pilots reveal potential to slash non-conformances by 30% simply through digital enforcement of best practices. Kureishy will also preview applying similar assistants to streamline electronics component production at scale.

"Intel's technologies underpin the new era of AI, and we're proud to join their visionary event," said Kureishy. "With our combined innovations, conversational AI will redefine what's possible across industries by empowering humans with the right information at the right time."

Register for Intel Vision 2024 at intel.com/vision to learn how Vistry is partnering to transform operations through natural dialogue. The future of work will be story told through AI.

About Vistry:

Vistry is revolutionizing the AI industry through conversational AI.

Vistry is a generative AI technology company focused on Conversational AI for multiple types of Commerce. Working with several of the largest Fortune 500 to Fast Casual Restaurant brands in North America, deploying AI workloads into the market.

