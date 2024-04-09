Visual Action Announces the Visual Action Platform 7.4 - Disciplined Workflow Meets Offroad Analysis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Action Software, developer of industry-leading Flaremap® applications, today announces the release of the Visual Action Platform™ 7.4, impressively balancing structured organizational processes with end users' needs for resource-rich analysis and collaboration.

Whether managing devices, people, material, claims, projects, inventory, or other organizational elements, the Visual Action Platform is deployed in the context of a multi-step discovery and resolution process: 1) at-a-glance, holistic views of items, 2) anomaly detection and revelation, 3) investigation, analysis, and collaboration, and 4) remediation and response. Inherent is potential conflict – pitting rigid procedure against dynamic analysis needs. The 7.4 release is built to balance these two mandates – introducing entirely new flexibility as users design and use their applications.

Utilizing new options for organizing applications, Flaremap interfaces and extensions can be arranged and combined to reflect the logical steps of a process or the co-location of related research activities. New support for multiple application pages and tab-separated groupings overcomes physical screen limitations – achieving greater configuration control to reflect process steps or an individual user's preferences when investigating items of interest or collaborating with other users. The 7.4 release also introduces customizable application themes that allow interfaces to become a natural extension of an organization's branding.

A new Process Preset Control lets users assemble multiple "starting points" for the various processes they engage in – each with a unique set of control options and filter settings. These Process Presets represent initial starting points for analysis and collaboration. They are ideal for accommodating a diverse audience of users who often execute and engage in very different process activities. Related, new data ingestion and logic enhancements let users introduce data from advanced sources and apply custom functions through a standardized Process Logic API. Complementing the new Process Logic API and the Process Presets are the Dynamic Analysis Reporting capabilities that let users generate customized reports with the specific analysis steps incorporated and reflected.

"The new release brings impressive tailoring – respecting the underlying processes while delivering a platform that meets the unique investigation and analysis needs of each user," commented Robert Bona, CEO of AdvanTech, Inc., a federal, state, and local systems integrator.

Jim Bartoo, CEO of Visual Action added, "Our customers and partners recognize Visual Action for the 'whatever it takes' attitude we bring to organizational challenges. Our people and our technology reflect this approach in everything we do." He continued, "The Visual Action Platform 7.4 delivers against our dual goal of intuitive process relevance and deep personalization; and we're thrilled by the capabilities offered in the new release."

To learn more about the Visual Action Platform 7.4, please visit www.visualaction.com.

About Visual Action

Visual Action was founded to radically advance the utility and relevance of data visualization. The Company's patented Flaremap® technology is the foundation of the Visual Action Platform™, and helps organizations identify and assess threats, monitor performance, and actively reduce risk. Flaremap applications are integrated with enterprise processes and designed for operational use. Visual Action serves many industries—with specific focuses on defense & national intelligence, financial services, and core infrastructure companies. Visual Action is privately held with headquarters in Orchard Park, New York. For more information, contact +1 972-808-0400, [email protected], and www.visualaction.com.

